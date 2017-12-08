Pawsome! PD Quinn qualifies for patrol with Northumbria Police

A new crime-busting dog will be taking to the streets of the North East after qualifying to become a fully-fledged police hound.

Police Dog Quinn has just got her licence to patrol Northumbria's streets with proud Handler PC Hayley Raithby

Quinn, a Belgian Malinois, started her career with the force as one of six adorable puppies last summer, aged eight weeks.

And after being put through a series of drills she has fully grown into the role and is ready for a working life of fighting crime.

Sergeant Jo Holland, of Northumbria's Dog Section said: "Quinn is a great dog, very enthusiastic and really enjoys her work.

"She's been straining at the leash for weeks now very keen to just get on with the job in hand. I'm really proud of her and know she's going to be a real asset to the force."

PD Quinn in training as a puppy.

On the same day as PD Quinn qualifies, her older colleague police dog Inca has come to the end of her working life with the force.

Inca, aged seven, is hanging up her collar to start enjoying her well-deserved retirement with a new home.

Sgt Holland added: "Inca has been a tremendous dog and will be much missed by her handler and canine colleagues.

"Our dogs are real personalities and although they all receive the same training to be a police dog each one brings a special element to the team.

PD Inca is hanging up her collar and retiring.

"We wish Inca all the best and hope she enjoys a long and happy retirement."

You can keep up to date with the force's police dogs by following @NPDogSection on Twitter.