Penny farthing lessons and pedal-powered dentist's drill and among attractions as Beamish celebrates wonders of the wheel

Visitors can learn to ride a penny farthing and see demonstrations of a painful-sounding pedal-powered dentist's drill as Beamish celebrates the wonders of the wheel.

The open-air museum is gearing up for its first Pedal and Bus Power event which takes place this weekend to begin the start of the Great North Festival of Transport.

...

Bosses at the attraction say the new event will feature an exciting line-up of cycles and buses, including giving visitors the chance to learn to ride a penny farthing with Mr Phoebus.

Visitors can ride on buses from the 1940s and 1950s and look at thvehicles on display, see cycles from the Friends of Beamish and Veteran Cycle Club and watch cycle maintenance demonstrations from Steel Town Cycles. A new speedway ride is also set to be unveiled at the Fairground.

Other pedal-powered contraptions on display at the museum include the drill in the Edwardian dentist’s surgery, the treadle-powered organ in the chapel, and the lathe in the pit cottage shed. Other

Paul Foster, Beamish’s historic events officer, said: “We’re really excited for our new Pedal & Bus Power event, taking place this weekend.

Picture c/o Beamish

“The museum will be alive with all things pedal-powered, from amazing cycles to fascinating machinery, and we’ll be welcoming some brilliant buses from the 1940s and 1950s. You’ll never tyre of all the amazing activities!

“Pedal & Bus Power promises to be a fantastic weekend and a great way to launch our Great North Festival of Transport 2018.”

The Great North Festival of Transport continues with the Great War Steam Fair from April 5 to 8, and Horses at War from April 13 to 15.

Beamish is open daily from 10am to 5pm from March 24.

Picture c/o Beamish

The Great North Festival of Transport is included in admission to Beamish and is free to Unlimited Pass holders.

Picture c/o Beamish