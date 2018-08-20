Pension’s ‘nightmare’ after car number plates used in bizarre plant pot theft

A pensioner whose car number plates were stolen and used in a bizarre plant pot theft says her life has been turned into a ‘nightmare’ as a result.

The 79-year-old - who does not wish to be named - says she was shock when she found out that her stolen number plates had been used in the unusual theft - as well as a series of other crimes.

She said her plates have been used on a car which was involved in stealing petrol from a petrol station as well as the theft of potted plants from homes on Bents Park Road in South Shields.

CCTV footage captured from a neighbouring property shows a man and woman stealing plant pots in broad daylight from a house and loading them into the car - even as a woman runs out of a neighbouribng home appearing to film them on her phone.

Northumbria Police has launched an appeal for information following the incident, which took place at around 10am on Wednesday, August 8.

A spokesman for the force confirmed that the offenders were using a stolen registration plate on the car involved.

The victim said: “I found out that my number plates had been stolen last week when two police officers came round and said that the plates had been taken off my car and put on another car that was used to steal garden furniture.

“When I saw it on Facebook I couldn’t believe it.

“Police have told me to get new ones, but they are still going around with my plates on their car to hide what they are doing.”

She added: “Police contacted me last week to say the car with ,my plates on it had been used again to steal petrol from a garage.

“It has been a nightmare. I just want them to be caught.”

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “We are appealing for information after a report of theft in South Tyneside.

“At around 10.05am on Wednesday, August 8, police received a report of plant pots being stolen from an address on Bents Park Road in South Shields.

“It is understood that a man and woman parked their car next to the address and entered the front garden.

“They then took two plant pots and fled the scene in their car.

“While CCTV footage has caught the car leaving the scene, it has now been confirmed that the offenders were using a stolen registration plate to conceal their own.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 291 080818 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”