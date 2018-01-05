Pensioner arrested in connection with 'stabbing' at South Tyneside pub

A pensioner has been arrested following an assault at a pub in South Shields.

Police where called to the Rose and Crown in Prince Edward Road on Thursday afternoon following reports of a disturbance and found a man with injuries consistent with a stabbing.

A 74-year-old man was arrested and is currently being questioned.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police, said: "At around 4.35pm yesterday afternoon police received a report of an assault at the Rose and Crown Pub on Prince Edward Road in South Shields.

"Officers attended and a 50-year-old man was taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life threatening injuries that were consistent with a stabbing.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and a 74-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident. He remains in police custody at this time."

Anyone who saw the incident, or has information that may help police, should contact them on 101 quoting log 725 04/01/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

One resident, who lives near the pub, said: "I don't know what happened but I saw about three or four police cars outside the pub yesterday."

Another added: "I came out and saw a fight then someone walked off, the police arrived. That's all I saw."