Pensioner found safe and well after going missing from home

A woman in her 70s has been found safe and well after going missing from home.

Northumbria Police issued an urgent appeal earlier today to find Sheila Scott, 74, of Whitburn, who had not been seen since Friday (February 16) night.

She had last been seen by her family at 10pm and they immediately contacted police when they found her missing.

Officers conducted a widescale search of the surrounding area through the course of the morning and appealed for help from the public.

The force confirmed shortly after 10am today (Saturday, February 17) that Sheila had been found safe and well.

She was located by an officer on North Guards, Whitburn, after a number of calls from the public.

Chief Superintendent Sarah Pitt has thanked the local community for an overwhelming response to the appeal.

She said: “We were very concerned for Sheila. She suffers dementia and may have been confused about her own whereabouts.

“A significant search operation was conducted this morning and images of Sheila have been shared across social media.

“Her family have been hugely concerned, as have police, and I am delighted that she has been found safe and well.

“It is very satisfying that we have been able to reunite Sheila with her family but it may not have been possible without the public’s help.

“I want to thank everyone who shared our appeal and am very happy that on this occasion we have come to a happy conclusion.”

Thank you to everybody who shared the police appeal.