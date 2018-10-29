People across South Tyneside urged to wear their poppy with pride this Armistice Day

People across South Tyneside are being encouraged to wear their poppies with pride in honour of our fallen and serving heroes past and present.

As the nation gets ready to unite to mark Armistice Day and 100 years since the end of the World War on Sunday November 11, residents are being asked to turn out in force to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The Mayor of South Tyneside Coun Ken Stephenson launched the borough’s Poppy Appeal when he bought the first poppy from the South Shields branch of the Royal British Legion.

He said: “It is a real privilege to kick start this year’s Poppy Appeal in South Tyneside particularly during this historic year as we mark a centenary of remembrance.

“Donations from the Poppy Appeal go a long way to supporting those serving in the Armed Forces as well as veterans and their families, through hardships, injury and bereavements. It is such a worthy cause.

“The Mayoress and I will be backing the legion’s ‘Thank You’ by wearing our poppies with pride. We hope that the people of South Tyneside will join us by displaying poppies in tribute to the countless men and women who sacrificed so much to serve their country and all those on the home front who played their part in making Britain what it is today.”

Residents and visitors to South Tyneside can buy their poppies from South Shields Town Hall, Jarrow Town Hall as well as shops and supermarkets across the borough.

Peter Boyack, President of the South Shields Royal British Legion, said: “With so many people connected to the First World War in some way or another, we all have a reason to give thanks for the lives we enjoy today and for the legacy left by such a remarkable generation.

“By buying and wearing a poppy, we not only give thanks but honour and commemorate our fallen and support our present Armed Forces community to deal with a range of issues, from bereavement and disability to finding employment.

“Every year the Poppy Appeal raises thousands of pounds across South Tyneside. It is with great thanks to our dedicated team of local volunteers and all those who make the vital donations, that the Royal British Legion is able to continue supporting the Borough’s Armed Forces community.”

The Royal British Legion provides welfare and companionship to servicemen and women, veterans and their families. It also acts as a voice for the Armed Forces community, ensuring that servicemen and women are honoured and respected.

South Tyneside Council will be paying its respects on Remembrance Sunday with a number of services taking place in towns and villages across the borough.