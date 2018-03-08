People in South Tyneside urged to make sure they can vote

Voters in South Tyneside are being reminded to make sute they have the right to go to the polls in May.

The local government elections to select councillors take place on Thursday May 3 and residents must be on the electoral register to vote.

The deadline to register is midnight on Tuesday April 17.

Anyone can apply online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote and South Tyneside Council is urging those who have not registered at their current address to make sure they are registered in time.

Coun Alan Kerr, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for democratic renewal, said: “The local elections are an opportunity for people to make their voices heard and to have a say on who represents them on issues that affect their day to day lives.

“With the deadline to register fast approaching, we are urging residents who have not registered at their current address to make sure they are registered to help protect their right to vote.”

Barbara Lines, Electoral Commission regional manager for the North of England, said: “If you have turned 18 or moved home recently, it’s particularly important that you act to ensure that you are registered. It takes just five minutes online.”

Those whose details have not changed will still be registered to vote. If in doubt residents can check their details by calling South Tyneside Council on (0191) 427 7000.

For further information about electoral registration visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/elections