People in South Tyneside urged to recycle festive season waste

People in South Tyneside are being encouraged to ‘think green’ and do their bit for the planet by recycling following the festive season.

Cardboard packaging, glass bottles and jars, cans and plastic bottles, as well as small electrical items such as hairdryers and mobile phones can safely be recycled in the borough’s blue bins.

Alternatively, they can be taken to the Recycling Village at Middlefields Industrial Estate in South Shields or recycling banks across the borough.

Lead member for area management and community safety at South Tyneside Council, Coun Moira Smith, said: “The New Year is the perfect time to think about the future.

“Recycling is one of the simplest, but most effective ways, that people can do their bit for the planet.

“By only recycling the right materials and by rinsing food residue from items before they go in the bin, residents can help us cut down on contamination and improve our recycling rates.”

Glass jars, bottles, plastic bottles and cartons, empty aerosols, cans and small electrical items can all be recycled in the main part of the blue bin while paper, newspapers and magazines should go in the inner caddy.

Wrapping paper, Christmas cards, polystyrene, bows and ribbons, plastic bags and baubles as well as takeaway boxes or trays should be disposed of in the grey household bin.

Residents can also recycle their Christmas trees at 14 sites across the Borough between January 1 and January 25. South Tyneside Council turns the trees into compost and soil improver, some of which goes to local parks and green spaces.

Christmas trees can be taken to:

South Shields

Temple Park Leisure Centre (next to recycling site)

North Marine Park (opposite Vespasian Avenue)

Mowbray Park (off Osborne Avenue)

Redhead Park (Cemetery Approach)

West Park (Play area, West Park Road)

Recycling Village (Middlefields)

Jarrow

West Park (Corner Pine Street and South Avenue)

Hebburn

Campbell Park Road (corner of Adair Way)

St Andrew’s Centre (Church Street)

Boldon, Cleadon and Whitburn

Disco Park (Rear of Old Store buildings)

Grange Park (North Lane entrance)

Cornthwaite Park (car park)

Coulthard Park (car park)

Oakleigh Gardens (Driveway)

Alternatively, residents can arrange for their old Christmas trees to be collected through the Council’s bulky waste service although there is a fee for this service. To find out more, ring the Customer Contact Centre on (0191) 427 700.