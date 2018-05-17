People invited to celebrate the lives of South Shields couple Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry

People across South Tyneside are being invited to come together to remember a much-loved couple at a special event, next week.

The lives of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry are to be celebrated on Tuesday with a gathering in front of South Shields Town Hall.

The event will mark one year since the couple were killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack.

A minute’s silence will be held at exactly 10.31am - the blast took place at 10.31pm on May 22.

The event will be led by the Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Ken Stephenson, before flowers are laid on the Together Forever memorial bench outside the Town Hall.

Coun Stephenson said: “The loss of these two young lives and their story of love really touched the hearts of so many people across South Tyneside. It is clear that our communities are still feeling this loss as much now as they did one year ago.

“Chloe and Liam remain in our thoughts and it is only right that we mark the first anniversary of their death with a special tribute at their memorial bench at the front of South Shields Town Hall.

“It is sure to be an extremely poignant event where we take the opportunity to stand together to show unity and solidarity once again while celebrating the lives of this wonderful young couple and everything they represent.”

South Tyneside Council, South Tyneside Homes and BT South Tyneside will also join communities across the UK to observe a national silence at 2:30pm in memory of all those affected by the events of May 22, 2017, in which 22 people were killed and hundreds left both physically and mentally injured.

South Shields Town Hall will be lit up pink and blue on Tuesday night – the colours of the Together Forever Trust created by the families of Chloe and Liam to celebrate their young lives while helping to inspire and support children to achieve and reach their potential in sport and performing arts.

Chloe, 17, was a gifted performer and lover of music whilst 19-year-old Liam was a keen sportsman and talented cricketer.

The Together Forever Trust has been selected by the new Mayor, Coun Stephenson, as one of the good causes to benefit from this year’s Mayor’s Charity Fund.

The Mayor added: “The Together Forever Trust is such a worthwhile cause, helping aspiring children and young people to realise their ambitions. It is a lasting legacy to Chloe and Liam and is a wonderful way of making sure their memories live on in helping others in their local community to follow their dreams. I’m delighted to be able to support it during my year in office.”

For information about the trust visit the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust’s Facebook page