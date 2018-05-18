People invited to join celebration of the lives of South Shields couple Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry

The parents of South Tyneside sweethearts Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry say they want to ‘celebrate’ the lives of the young couple with a special event at South Shields Town Hall, next week.

Tuesday, will mark one year to the day when life changed forever for Mark and Lisa Rutherford and Caroline Curry.

The memorial bench to Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry at South Shields Town Hall

The teenagers, described as ‘perfect’ for one another were among the 22 people who were killed in the terror attack which unfolded at the end of the Ariana Grande concert taking place at Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017.

A special event will take place at South Shields Town Hall on Tuesday, which people are invited to attend.

From 10am, people are invited to join the families as they remember Chloe and Liam for who they were, and to celebrate their lives, rather than the horrific event that stole them from their loved ones.

The event will be led by close family friend Customs House executive director Ray Spencer and attended by the new Mayor of South Tyneside Coun Ken Stephenson.

A minute’s silence will be held at exactly 10.31am - the blast took place at 10.31pm - before flowers are laid on a memorial bench created in tribute to the couple.

Liam’s mam Caroline said: “We all know what happened in Manchester on May 22. We don’t need that date for us to remember Liam and Chloe are no longer here, that date is irrelevant to us. We live with this every minute of every day.

“It was horrific what happened but we don’t want people to focus on that. For us, Tuesday is a day to celebrate the lives of our two kids and what they achieved. It’s about people remembering Chloe and Liam for who they were, not for what happened in Manchester.”

Chloe’s mam Lisa added: “We were very aware of what was going on up here while we were in Manchester, so for us to be here and to be around people who knew Chloe and Liam, and be able to feel the support and be part of it on the anniversary, it’s a lovely way for us to be able to celebrate our children’s lives.”

A book for people to write their own memories of Chloe, 17 and Liam, 19, will be open in South Shields Town Hall. The building will also be bathed in a pink and blue light on the day.

The Mayor said: “It is clear our communities are still feeling this loss as much now as they did one year ago.

“Chloe and Liam remain in our thoughts and it is only right that we mark the first anniversary of their death with a special tribute at their memorial bench at the front of South Shields Town Hall.”