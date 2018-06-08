People invited to take part in South Tyneside’s annual Mayor’s parade

A traditional event will mark the beginning of a new year for South Tyneside’s latest Mayor.

Coun Ken Stephenson will be joined by the Mayoress - his mother Cathy Stephenson - on Sunday for The Mayor’s annual Sunday Parade.

The procession is an annual event, which the public are invited to attend, marking the start of Coun Stephenson’s role as the borough’s first citizen.

The event - from Jarrow Town Hall to St Paul’s Church - will involve groups including Westoe Brass Band, Durham Light Infantry and children from Jarrow Cross CofE Primary School.

Coun Stephenson said: “It is a great privilege to take part in this event which is steeped in tradition.

“It gives the Mayoress and I a chance to reflect on what we would like to achieve during our year in office.

“This special occasion also gives local people an opportunity to come together to celebrate the many wonderful things about living in South Tyneside.”

The procession will begin to form at Jarrow Town Hall at 10.30am before heading to St Paul’s Church for a service beginning at 11am.

A number of temporary road closures will be in place on the day.

Coun Stephenson has represented the Primrose ward of Jarrow since February 2010 and is a governor at Jarrow Cross CofE Primary School, Epinay School and the Pupil Referral Unit at the Beacon Centre.

Already he has undertaken a number of engagements since being handed the chains of office last month - including backing a scheme to make Hebburn a dementia friendly town, and helping to start the annual Great North Dog Walk which took place, last weeked, on The Leas in South Shields.