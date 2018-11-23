People urged to wear white in a show of support against domestic abuse

A hidden crime is set to be thrust into the spotlight as agencies supporting those who have found themselves victims of domestic abuse come together to highlight that help is at hand.

Women and men are being encouraged not to suffer in silence as this year’s White Ribbon campaign takes shape.

White Ribbon Day

On Monday, agencies will come together to highlight a range of services and support available in South Tyneside to help those who have found themselves in a physically or emotionally abusive relationship. The event, held at The Word in South Shields, will start at 10am and run until 2pm.

Representatives from Impact Family Services, the police, Victims First, Young Person Advisory Service, Apna Ghar, Changing Lives, PGS Law and David Gray Solicitors will be on hand to answer questions from those seeking help and support for themselves, or for those worried about a friend or relative.

White Ribbon, held on November 25, is a global initiative aimed at tackling domestic abuse.

It calls on people never to commit, condone or remain silent about domestic violence by wearing a white ribbon.

Victims do not have to suffer in silence, there is help available to help break the cycle. Julie Robinson

Julie Robinson, Service Manager for Options at Impact Family Services, said: “Domestic abuse, whether it’s physical, emotional or both, can happen to anyone whether they are a man, a woman, from the black and minority ethnic community, gay, a lesbian, bisexual or transgender. It can happen to anyone.

“Victims do not have to suffer in silence, there is help available to help break the cycle.

“The event is about highlighting the range of support services we have here in South Tyneside as well as encouraging people to wear their white ribbon with pride to show that they will not condone, commit or stay silent about domestic abuse.

“During the event people will have the opportunity to talk to people on a one-to-one basis.

“Domestic abuse can have a detrimental effect on victims, and we must continue to raise awareness on this very taboo subject.”