Gazette readers have been sharing their favourite pictures taken in and around South Tyneside.

10 beautiful pictures to brighten your day - taken by Shields Gazette readers

We can all agree that South Tyneside is home to some spectacular views.

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 4:55 am

And if a call-out on our Facebook page is anything to go by, our towns and villages are very lucky to have so many of their wonderful sights captured on camera.

We recently launched a search for a new cover picture to feature on our Facebook page.

Hundreds of Gazette readers got in touch to share their favourite snaps taken across South Tyneside – and there were so many to choose from, we have rounded up just a selection of them for you here.

From the beach to the park, enjoy these beautiful views in our reader picture special.

Click here to see more of the fantastic photos and add your own to the post.

Thank you again to everyone who contributed; we will use as many pictures as we can in the coming weeks, with credit to the photographer.

1. Paw patrol

Someone's enjoying their walk!

Photo: Hayley Speed-Kay

2. Golden hour

A view fit for a postcard.

Photo: Kelly Paterson

3. Over the rainbow

Clearing the cobwebs with a walk at Cleadon.

Photo: Graeme Pippet

4. Woodland friend

A squirrel (and his snack) at North Marine Park.

Photo: Lindsay Dobson

