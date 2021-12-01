11 more photos of damage across South Tyneside as the borough deals with the aftermath of Storm Arwen

The extreme conditions wrecked havoc throughout South Tyneside and surrounding North East areas, causing trees and parts of buildings to fall and even the suspension of the entire Metro network.
A huge hclean-up operation is still underway across the borough following Storm Arwen.
Take a look at these photos of the damage taken by our photographer Stu Norton.
1. Lizard Lane Holiday Park, South Shields
A caravan was left in pieces at Lizard Lane Holiday Park in South Shields.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Sunderland Road, South Shields
A huge tree fell down on Sunderland Road in South Shields following the storm.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Sandhaven Beach
Miserable day at Sandhaven Beach after the storm wrecked havoc across the borough.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Westcott Avenue, South Shields
The pavement on Westcott Avenue in South Shields remains closed.
Photo: Stu Norton