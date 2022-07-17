Ella Henderson and The South were among the headline acts at Bents Park, in South Shields.

11 pictures as crowds return to Bents Park to see former X Factor favourite Ella Henderson in latest This Is South Tyneside Festival summer gig

Hundreds of music lovers flocked to Bents Park to see X Factor star Ella Henderson and The South rock South Shields.

By Kevin Clark
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 4:48 pm
Updated Sunday, 17th July 2022, 5:07 pm

The sun shone on a glorious day for the latest of this summer’s free seafront concerts.

As well as the ‘Ghost’ hitmaker, crowds were treated to a performance by the Drum Young youth orchestra and The South, who performed classic hits by The Beautiful South.

Our photographer was there to capture the fun – did he spot you?

1. Friends Reunited

Julie Moore, 55, Julie Donkin 59, and Dawn Lane, 53, started the day with champagne for breakfast.

Photo: Kevin Clark

2. Stalwarts

Helen, 47, and Bill, 52, Beckett are regulars at the festival.

Photo: Kevin Clark

3. Great day out

Chelsea McLellan, 30, and Stuart Ayre, 32, with Esmay, five, Arianna, four, and eight-year-old Isabella, who were looking forward to seeing Ella Henderson.

Photo: Kevin Clark

4. Crowd control

Crowds started to build up early, with queues already forming before the gates had even opened.

Photo: Kevin Clark

South Shields
