As well as the ‘Ghost’ hitmaker, crowds were treated to a performance by the Drum Young youth orchestra and The South, who performed classic hits by The Beautiful South.
Our photographer was there to capture the fun – did he spot you?
1. Friends Reunited
Julie Moore, 55, Julie Donkin 59, and Dawn Lane, 53, started the day with champagne for breakfast.
2. Stalwarts
Helen, 47, and Bill, 52, Beckett are regulars at the festival.
3. Great day out
Chelsea McLellan, 30, and Stuart Ayre, 32, with Esmay, five, Arianna, four, and eight-year-old Isabella, who were looking forward to seeing Ella Henderson.
4. Crowd control
Crowds started to build up early, with queues already forming before the gates had even opened.
