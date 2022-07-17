The sun shone on a glorious day for the latest of this summer’s free seafront concerts.

As well as the ‘Ghost’ hitmaker, crowds were treated to a performance by the Drum Young youth orchestra and The South, who performed classic hits by The Beautiful South.

Our photographer was there to capture the fun – did he spot you?

1. Friends Reunited Julie Moore, 55, Julie Donkin 59, and Dawn Lane, 53, started the day with champagne for breakfast. Photo: Kevin Clark Photo Sales

2. Stalwarts Helen, 47, and Bill, 52, Beckett are regulars at the festival. Photo: Kevin Clark Photo Sales

3. Great day out Chelsea McLellan, 30, and Stuart Ayre, 32, with Esmay, five, Arianna, four, and eight-year-old Isabella, who were looking forward to seeing Ella Henderson. Photo: Kevin Clark Photo Sales

4. Crowd control Crowds started to build up early, with queues already forming before the gates had even opened. Photo: Kevin Clark Photo Sales