13 photos of the spiders you have spotted in the North East as creepy crawlies invade our homes
Spider season has arrived – and the creatures have been crepping through the cracks into homes across the North East.
By Faye Dixon
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 16:45
The arrival of autumn brings many lovely things – but one of them is the start of spider mating season. And since September arrived, readers have been spotting more and more of the eight-legged crawlies in their homes. And they are not welcome! They have begun their invasion into our homes. Check out our pictures of some of the ones that you have spotted.