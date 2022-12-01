News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The Adventures of Robin Hood in Cooksonville, South Shields Customs House

21 brilliant panto photos as the Adventures of Robin Hood arrives at South Shields Customs House

Panto season has arrived at South Shields Customs House as The Adventures of Robin Hood takes centre stage in the lead up to Christmas.

By Sam Johnson
4 minutes ago

Panto season is underway in South Shields… oh yes it is!

The Adventures of Robin Hood has kicked off its run of panto shows at South Shields Customs House, as Robin Hood, Maid Marian, The Sheriff of Nottingham and more entertain audiences.

Here are 21 brilliant photos of The Adventures of Robin Hood at South Shields Customs House.

1. The adventures of Robin Hood

The adventures of Robin Hood at South Shields Customs House

Photo: Other 3rd party

Photo Sales

2. Robin Hood arrives

Robin Hood arrives at South Shields Customs House

Photo: Other 3rd party

Photo Sales

3. Maid Marian

Lucy Elizabeth Davis as Maid Marian

Photo: Other 3rd party

Photo Sales

4. Crowd favourites

Alfie Joey, as Friar Tuck, is alongside Davey Hopper as Arbuthnot and Ray Spencer as Dame Bella

Photo: Other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Robin Hood