21-stone South Shields dad takes on charity weight-loss challenge for Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust
A dad-of-two has committed to shed the pounds to raise money for the South Shields charity set up in memory of cherished a South Tyneside couple.
Steve Wright, 60, from South Shields, is hoping to lose at least 60lbs (4st 4lb) over the next year and to complete the Great North Run for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.
Steve, who now lives in Chester-le-Street, came in at 21st 3lbs at his first weigh-in which took place on Friday, September 19 and has already lost more than 7lbs in the first week.
Friends and family have said they will donate an amount for every pound he loses until his final weigh-in on Friday, September 18, 2020 - two days before he takes on the half marathon.
Steve says he hasn’t been the same since suffering a stroke in June 2018 and was inspired to do something after watching the fundraisers at this year’s event.
“Having a stroke shook me to the foundations, I was extremely lucky to be alive,” he said.
“I thought I would do something that would benefit me but also raise some money for the Trust.
“The tragedy that happened touched everybody in South Shields and when I saw what they were doing with this Trust it really touched me, that was my motivation.
“What they do is amazing, helping other youngsters in the area to achieve their dreams.”
Steve, who lost more than 7 stone in 1981, plans to hit his target weight through sensible eating, swimming and walks along South Shields seafront.
“After my stroke swimming has helped massively,” he said.
“It won’t be easy, but I’m going to give it everything I’ve got. I know I won’t give up now.
“I put a cap on it at 60lb, but the way things are going I’m going to do a lot more.”
Steve will be posting weekly updates on Facebook and hoping to raise at least £1000 for the Trust, with people offering to donate anything from 10p to £1 for every pound he loses.
He added: “I asked for 10p for every pound, but it would appear that people want to give a little bit more because they love this Trust.”