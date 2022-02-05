A look at some of the best-loved weddings venues in Sunderland and South Tyneside to celebrate World Marriage Day

With World Marriage Day on February 13 just around the corner not to mention Valentine’s Day, there will proposals right across the world. If you’re recently engaged and still looking for a wedding venue, check out these amazing places in Sunderland and South Tyneside to celebrate your special day.

Grand Hotel, Seaburn

If you’re looking for a wedding with a sea view and sunny sea front then the Grand Hotel is the ideal location for your big day. Being located on the sea front the venue makes incredible wedding photos.

Webster’s Ropery

Whether you would like a traditional wedding or something a little out of the ordinary, Webster’s Ropery located in Sunderland’s riverbank can cater for all tastes and needs.

Hedworth Hall

The elegant building which has stood in South Shields for just over 100 years still has many of its original features making it a unique and historic place to host a wedding.

Clarion Hotel, Boldon

If you’re looking for a venue than can cater for traditional or unique ideas as well as a place to stay for guests the Clarion Hotel has a lot to offer.

The Sea Hotel

Plan a perfect wedding on the South Shield’s coast in The Sea Hotel’s newly refurbished Bramhall Suite. The location will make the perfect photos on the beach or in South Marine Park.

Wearside Masonic Temple

The James Hall Suite located in Wearside Masonic Temple is ventilated, airy, spacious and benefits from natural lighting making it an ideal location for your wedding day.

