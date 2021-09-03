A touch of sparkle arrived on the River Tyne on Friday, September 3 as the Disney Magic cruise liner stopped off in the North East on one of its “staycation” trips.

The majestic ship brought a splash of magicto a grey day on South Tyneside, with its Mickey Mouse-themed colours brightening up Friday for families across the borough and beyond.

Did you pop along and see Disney Magic in all her glory?

Here are some of Gazette readers’ snaps of the ship at Port of Tyne on Friday. Don’t forget to share yours with us on Facebook here.

1. Postcard perfect Sailing by the Groyne on a visit to the River Tyne. Photo: Steven Lomas Photo Sales

2. Majestic Can you spot the liner's water-spraying tug in the background? It's quite the display! Photo: Lisa Scott Photo Sales

3. Here she comes ... The classic Disney colours bringing some colour to a dreary Friday. Photo: Claire Marie Oliver Photo Sales

4. Family favourite Disney Magic's facilities include a number of theatres, an adult-only spa, boutiques and family swimming pools. Photo: Ian Graham Photo Sales