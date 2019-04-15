A trip down memory lane to South Shields Roman Fort Arbeia
It’s a great place for a day out, so what better way to mark the Easter holidays than with a trip to Arbeia.
We have taken a trip down memory lane to days out of old at the roman fort in South Shields - see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know having fun in our bygone days pictures. If you have a memory to share, get in touch with our nostalgia correspondent Peter French here.
Youngsters celebrate Arbeia's 50th anniversary in 2003.
Roman soldiers meet some young visitors to Arbeia in 2003.
A Roman cavalry display at the fort in 2005.
Fun at the fort in 1994 as guests celebrate the Rose Festival.
