Age Concern shoe box appeal underway to bring joy to older people in South Tyneside

Age Concern Tyneside South is once again putting together its shoe box appeal to gift elderly residents in the area.

By Hayley Lovely
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 3:09 pm
Age Concern South Tyneside Shoe Box Appeal

The shoe boxes are a gesture of good will and aim to bring joy to elderly people who are lonely or may not get out much.

The organisation ran a similar scheme last year did when some of the Well-being Telephone Call Volunteers donated shoe box gifts to be delivered to elderly people which was a huge success.

Susan Wicks, deputy chief officer at Age Concern Tyneside South, said: “This year we decided to try and get even more people involved as we know from the responses we received last year, how much it meant to the recipients and we would love to be able to put a smile on even more faces this year.

"We’ll also include a Christmas card handmade by children from local schools, so the gift very much comes from the local community and shows that people care.”

Recommended items for the shoe box include:

:: Toiletries, toothbrushes and toothpaste

:: Gloves/hats/scarves

:: Socks

:: Craft books

:: Puzzles

:: Chocolate/sweets

:: Boxes of biscuits

The organisation help people in a number of circumstances including approaching retirement, making end of life plans and coping after the death of a partner.

Anyone donating is asked to label the box if it is suitable for male, female or unisex so it can be gifted to the right person for Christmas.

The drop off point for shoe boxes is:

Age Concern Tyneside South

Dora Dixon House

29 Beach Road

South Shields

NE33 2QU

