A village will be packed with entertainement as its community holds an annual traditional fair.

Next Saturday, June 22, will see Westoe Village Fair welcome visitors to around 40 stalls, with charities to get a boost from their sales.

Stall holders will raise funds for a host of good causes through Westoe Village Fair.

Meanwhile funds from tables set up by residents will be collected and then gifted to good causes who call for support during the next year.

Since 2009, the event has raised more than £35,000, which has then been pledged back into community organisations by the residents’ group.

In addition to a home-made cakes and hot drinks sale, a barbecue will also serve up food during the celebration, which will fun from 11.30am to around 3pm.

Nigel McMann, chairman of Westoe Village Residents’ Association, said: “This event is very satisfying because it means we can give something back to the community.

Living Waters Band entertaining the crowds at Westoe Village Fair last year, with the group to make a return for the event's 2019 programme.

“We are very lucky to live here and we like to use this to help good causes.

“It’s the first year we will have a steel band performing and so we’re trying something different.

“They will be at one end of the village, as they wanted to perform during the day but they didn’t want to disturb South Tyneside Hospital Radio.”

The entertainment programme for the day – with times still to be confirmed – includes shows by the Colours Steel Pan School Band, which will play outside The Chase, Hindu Nari Sangh Bollywood Sanddancers, Living Waters Marching Band, Line Dancing Ladies for Alzheimer’s North East, Harton Harmonisers, who will sing outside Westoe Hall, and a set by Genfactor finalist India Mason.