'Amazing day' for Sheila as she celebrates her 104th birthday

A very special celebration took place at a care home in Jarrow as one of its residents celebrated her 104th birthday.

Sheila Cork, who is currently a resident at HC-One's Needham Court, celebrated the milestone birthday on Monday May 20.

Fellow Residents, friends, family and members of care team all gathered to celebrate Sheila’s 104th birthday.

The care home organised live entertainment for the day, Colin Bourdiec visited the home to perform music on his banjo for Sheila.

Shelia’s daughter came along to celebrate with her mother, everyone sang happy birthday and had a slice of the delicious chocolate birthday cake.

Sheila said she had a wonderful day and was grateful for all of the birthday wishes and gifts.

Joann Mills, Needham Court home manager, said: “What an amazing day celebrating such a special lady’s birthday, on behalf of everyone at Needham Court, I would like to wish Sheila a very happy 104th birthday!”

Tracy Dixon, HC-One Area Director, added: “Sheila’s birthday celebrations sounds great! Organising memorable events like this is an important part of how HC-One provides the kindest care.”

Located on Stanhope Road, Needham Court offers short and long term care packages for older people in the local community needing residential and residential memory care. The home is also celebrating achieving a 9.7/10 average user rating on the sectors leading comparison website, carehome.co.uk.