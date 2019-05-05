Ambulance service and Coastguard respond to report of patient suffering chest pains

Emergency services were called to Whitburn this afternoon, to a report of a person suffering chest pains

The North East Ambulance Service and Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team attended.

A coastguarfd statement said: "We were called out this afternoon to assist the ambulance service with a patient suffering from chest pains on the coastal path in Whitburn.

A Coastguard Officer was nearby and provided first aid prior to arrival of the rest of the team and the ambulance.

"We then provided access and assistance to the ambulance crew and Hazardous Area Response Team.

"The casualty was taken to hospital for a precautionary check up."