Appeal for South Shields fans to donate flags and banners from Wembley FA Vase final win to use in new play on club's historic rise

The writers of a new play charting the historic rise of South Shields FC are calling on Mariners fans to donate flags and banners from the club's 2017 Wembley win and help recreate the amazing scenes on stage.

Wembley Way in London was a sea of claret and blue when South Shields FC reached the FA Vase final in 2017 – and emerged victorious.

Dale Meeks (second left) with the cast of Everywhere We Go (l-r) Craig Richardson, Jill Dellow, Luke Maddison and Wayne Miller.

Now, performance group Boyle Yer Stotts are bringing their latest production, Everywhere We Go, to The Customs House, from Wednesday, May 22, to Saturday, May 25.

It tells the story of the club's road to Wembley and subsequent takeover of the capital by more than 15,000 supporters, through the eyes of four fans, played by Wayne Miller, Craig Richardson, Luke Maddison and Jill Dellow.

The play has been written by Dale Meeks and Iain Cunningham in celebration of the club’s achievement and what it meant for the town as a whole.

The then Northern Division 1 side lifted the trophy after beating Cleethorpes Town FC 4-0 and went on to win back-to-back promotions in 2017 and 2018. They are currently playing in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

South Shields FC fans with their flags and banners at Wembley

Dale, who will also be directing, said: “We are taking a multi-media approach to the set design and we would love to include some flags and banners from the fans.

"We are going to put them up on the stage and they are going to form the backdrop to the show.

“So if you want to be involved, get your banners to us.”

Banners can be dropped off at The Customs House and will be returned after the show if those who donate them leave their name, address and telephone number.

South Shields FC fans with their flags and banners at Wembley

Tickets for Everywhere We Go, priced from £14, are available from the box office on 0191 454 1234 or online at www.customshouse.co.uk.

Performances start at 7.30pm.

South Shields FC fans with their flags and banners at Wembley