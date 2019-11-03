Charity worker Louise Barbé says roadworks at the time, which caused drivers to swerve onto the wrong side of the road, heightened ongoing traffic problems in her area.

The mum-of-one’s car was parked outside her home on Hyde Street - which is just off Westoe Road - when it was hit by another vehicle at around 11.50pm on Sunday, October 13.

The driver reportedly left the scene without leaving any details.

Louise Barbé is angry over a collision to her car following roadwork barriers being left on Hyde Street, South Shields

A section of the road had been cordoned off since August, while the council carried out work to fix a collapsed pipe.

“People have been driving on the wrong side of the road, to avert the hole and swerving to miss the cars,” said the 48-year-old.

“They’ve smashed right into the back of my car, causing £6,000 worth of damage, it’s a write off.”

Louise says the works have added to ongoing issues with traffic on the street.

Pipe works on Hyde Street, South Shields meant motorists had to drive on the wrong side of the road.

She has previously complained to the council about motorists travelling over the 30mph speed limit and exiting the one-way street the wrong way.

Bosses had told her that CCTV would be installed to monitor the situation, but so far no action has been taken.

“The street is just getting ridiculous,” she said.

“We’ve got elderly neighbours and children crossing the road. Are they going to wait for somebody to get killed before they do something?”

Damage to Louise Barbé's car after a collision on Hyde Street.

A spokesman for South Tyneside Council said: "The works on Hyde Street were necessary to fix a collapsed drainage pipe.

"However, the alleged damage to her car is a matter for the police.

"While we sympathise with the resident and the situation, we would advise her to report the damage to her car to the police if she has not already done so."

Northumbria Police are investigating reports of a collision.

A spokesperson said: "We received a report of a collision on Hyde Street, South Shields.

"It was reported that a vehicle had collided with a parked car and left the scene without exchanging details. Nobody was injured.