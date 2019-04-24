Author’s new book delves into history of Jarrow

Jarrow’s past is being updated thanks to a new book by a local author.

Photographer and historian Paul Perry has written a new book called ‘Jarrow History Tour’ which takes the reader on a journey through time.

Jarrow author Paul Perry's new book, Jarrow History Tour.

Paul, from Raby Gardens, Jarrow, has written around two dozen books and started work on his latest in November last year.

Published by Amberley, the book incorporates photographs of Jarrow from his book ‘Jarrow Through Time’ and also features additional images from the town over the years.

Paul said: “I have condensed some of the images from my book ‘Jarrow Through Time’ and also incorporated a map of the town to create this pocket-sized book.

“It means that people can walk around and look at the different aspects of the town.

“It’s handy for anyone coming back to the town who wants to remember it as it was.”

Highlights of the book include photos from the 50s including Croft Terrace without any cars parked in the street - a rare sight today.

Images also include a Victorian photo of the church on Bede Burn Road before it was devastated by a huge fire back in 2017.

Paul, who has collected 120,000 photos over 59 years, hopes the new book will capture the interest of people both young and old.

A historic image of Park Road in Jarrow in 1906.

He continued: “The map is a new feature, although it appears in a series of books.

“It is an interesting feature for people who used to live in the town and are returning, as well as the younger generation who will be able to see where their parents and grandparents used to live.

“The photographs include a lot of captions from the original book but also incorporates some new old photos from the town.

“Over the years I have received some lovely comments from people abroad who know Jarrow, as well as a lot of requests from students wanting to know about the Jarrow March and various aspects of the town such as the shipyards.”

A historic image of Palmer Street in Jarrow in 1956.

The book is £7.99 and available in Waterstones, WH Smiths and online retailers such as Amazon.

Anyone interested in buying the book can also contact Paul directly on: 0191 4221131 or 07881747507.