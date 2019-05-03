Avid letter writer Ken Woods celebrates 100th birthday today

Birthday boy Ken Woods is sure to receive a card - or a dozen - as he celebrates his 100th birthday today.

The prolific letter writer and card sender will be marking his special day with his family at his home in Harbour View, South Shields.

Ken with Susan when she was a baby

Ken, who moved to the town in 2013 - to be closer to his daughter Susan Key - will also be giving a reading on Sunday at Westoe Road Baptist Church.

Susan, 71, said: “Dad is an avid letter writer, he loves his type writer, just last Christmas he sent out 120 cards to people.

“Everyone I know always mentions how much they love receiving his hand typed cards and letters.

“His typewriter gave up the ghost recently, but he was delighted I managed to get him the exact same one, reconditioned, so he can keep up with his correspondence.”

Born in Croydon Hospital, Ken was enlisted in 1939 where he served with the British Army’s ordinance corps.

His first posting to Didcot in Oxfordshire, was where he met his wife-to-be Elsie, who sadly died in 2014 aged 94.

The grandfather-of-five then spent time in the Middle East and was stationed in places including Jerusalem protecting supply lines.

After marrying Elsie in 1946, the pair moved to East Acton, West London, and owned a Christian book shop for many years.

During this time Ken, who has five great-grandchildren, was also involved with the area’s Victoria Baptist Church where he worked as secretary and ‘odd jobs man’.

Susan said: “Dad has never been very good with DIY, but he’s always happy to help out with everything else.

“He has a fantastic memory for anything connected to football and he loves his snooker too.”

She added: “Dad is still very independent, I live in the same apartment block as him, so I see him twice a day.

“We’re going to have a family party today and I am sure he will be getting a few surprises too.”