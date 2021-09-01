'Back t' Canny Auld Jarra' - Historian and photographer releases book of striking images of 1950s Jarrow

St John's Terrace in Jarrow is one of the photographs which features in Paul Perry's book, 'Back t' Canny Auld Jarra'.

Paul Perry, from Raby Gardens, Jarrow, has re-released one of his most popular books, ‘Back t’ Canny Auld Jarra’ which features a striking collection of photographs of the town taken during the 1950s.

From the Regal Cinema on Grange Road, to the Station Stairs at Grant Street, readers can expect to be transported back to scenes from the past when they glance through the 75 black and white images.

Paul, who was born and raised in Jarrow, said: “It is a reprint of a book I did a few years ago as I had had a lot of people asking me for it and thought I have got to get it reprinted.

Ellison Street in Jarrow is one of the photographs which features in Paul Perry's book, 'Back t' Canny Auld Jarra'.

"The photos are all from the 1950s and will bring a little bit of nostalgia for a lot of people.

"The photos are a really good mix of everything – street scenes and groups of people.

"There is a dancing class with around 50 young girls in the photo. It is very nostalgic.”

Station Stairs at Grant Street, Jarrow, features in Paul Perry's latest book about the town in the 1950s.

The photographs come from the Jarrow historian’s impressive collection of old images of the town and neighbouring Hebburn, which features thousands of photographs amassed over his decades of collecting.

Paul, who was a former commercial photographer, has penned a number of books about the history of the town incorporating photographs which demonstrate its changing face over the years.

‘Back t’ Canny Auld Jarra,’ is one of the author’s most popular books to date and its re-release has already generated keen interest among those keen to know more about the town’s past.

"It is a popular book and a lot of people have been asking for it,” Paul said.

"I have had a very good response from people.

I put it on the Jarrow Memories page on Facebook and had a tremendous amount of interest.

"I’m hopeful that it will do well.”

To buy a copy of the book for £7.99, please contact Paul Perry directly by calling: 07881747507 or emailing: [email protected] Alternatively, visit his website: www.jarrowonline.co.uk