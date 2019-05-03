Bank Holiday disruptions expected as £8m Metro track upgrade continues

Metro passengers are being reminded of Bank Holiday disruptions as an £8m track upgrade continues.

Metro services will not be running between Monument and Hebburn/Brockley Whins for three full days over the duration of the May Bank Holiday weekend – May 4, 5, and 6.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages Metro, is replacing 1.6km of track in the first phase of an £8m project south of the Tyne.

The work forms part of the £350m Metro all change modernisation programme.

A total of 600 metres of Metro track between Gateshead Stadium and Felling will be replaced.

A total of 800 metres new Metro track was successfully renewed between Gateshead Stadium and Felling over the Easter weekend, while 260 metres was replaced between Gateshead and Gateshead Stadium over the weekend of April 13-14.

Customer Services Director at Nexus, Huw Lewis said: “We’re investing £8m in new Metro tracks south of the Tyne and I’m grateful to our customers and local business in South Tyneside for their patience while the work has been carried out over recent weekend line closures.

“This weekend’s work is the final phase of the current track renewal programme in the Gateshead area. It is vital work. These sections of line have to be replaced.

“There is never a good time to close a Metro line but we need to do this work and Metro is not as busy at weekends. Track replacement is absolutely vital for us to secure Metro’s long term future.”

Replacement bus services, number 900 and 901, will be calling at or close to all Metro stations in the affected areas when the lines are closed.

Customers are advised to allow extra time if travelling through the affected areas.

For more information go to www.nexus.org.uk/metro/modernisation and for live updates go to the Metro’s official Twitter page @My_Metro.