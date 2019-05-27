BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend pictures: Middlesbrough music fans have fun in the sun as festival draws to a close

The annual festival this year took place in Middlesbrough, with Miley Cyrus, The 1975 and Little Mix among the artists taking to the stage. The sun was shining over Stewart Park as thousands watched the spectacle unfold, which also featured sets from Rita Ora, Sean Paul, Billie Eilish and Bring Me the Horizon. Click through our pictures and see if you and your friends were caught on camera.

Crowds sing along on the Sunday of Radio 1's Big Weekend in Middlesbrough.

Ellie Goulding performs at Radio 1's Big Weekend.

Ellie Goulding joined the Sunday line-up at Stewart Park.

Mabel, who has had two UK top 10 hits, performs.

