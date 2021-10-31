'Big love Newcastle' - South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey thanks fans and reflects on career after packed arena show
Chris Ramsey thanked fans for packing out his stand-up show at Newcastle arena as he reflected on his comedy career to date.
The South Shields comedian performed to around around 10,000 fans on Saturday, October 30 at his a sold-out show at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena.
Following the performance, he took to social media to express his gratitude to fans for their support and reflected on his career so far.
It is the second time the 35-year-old comedian has played the Utilita Arena this year, the first time being for the live S*****d, Married, Annoyed podcast tour with his wife Rosie.
The award-winning podcast was originally meant to tour in 2020, with dates rescheduled due to Covid-19.
Chris’s stand-up tour, titled 2020, was also delayed.
In a post on his Instagram, Chris reflected on one of his first stand-up sets, in a room above a pub 14 years ago.
The comedian said: “Nothing quite like a hometown gig. Thank you so much to everyone who packed out the arena last night!
“I started stand up comedy less than half a mile away from the arena in a room above a pub on a Tuesday night in 2007 and it still blows my mind that it’s got to this.
"The support I’ve always had from the North East is unreal, in stand up and my dancing career.
"The tour rolls on around the north in the coming weeks at Doncaster, Stafford, Salford, Bradford, Hull and Halifax and Blackburn.
"Some of them have a few tickets left, have a look on my website if you fancy it.”
"Once again, big love Newcastle. Thanks for an epic night!"