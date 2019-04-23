Big Pink Dress charity champion fights illness to take on London Marathon

A charity champion is fighting to get to the line of the London Marathon after being stuck down with illness.

Colin Burgin-Plews, 50, from South Shields, is due to don yet another show-stopping big pink dress and run the 26.2 mile course this weekend in aid of charity Breast Cancer Now.

Taking place on Sunday, Colin has managed to raise £2,156 in sponsorship - beating his fundraising target of £2,000.

Colin Burgin-Plews in his London Marathon dress.

But, with just days to go ahead of the big event, Colin has taken ill with a virus that has his temperature rocket.

He is currently resting up on antibiotics and hopes he will be back to fitness in time for the run.

And this year means all the more as the popular fundraiser gets set to retire from his charity efforts later this year.



In four years the dad-of-one Colin has raised more than £100,000 for various charities.

He decided to start after seeing his wife’s friend go through treatment for breast cancer and wanted to help a charity researching to find a cure.

His first major challenge was the Great North Run and since then he has completed 56 races all over the country in 56 different dresses he has made himself.

For the London Marathon he will be running as a representative of Virgin Money Giving as their fundraising guru.

His role has seen him involved in live Q&A session engaging people across the country with fundraising advice and he is due to appear at the Running Show before the marathon.

He said: “Virgin Money Giving designed the dress for me and it weighs just under 2st all together.

“Some of my dresses in the past have weighed around 3st - so I think this will be fine, although its not easy to get around in a dress!

“It took a few days to make and I think it has turned out well.”

Thanking those who have supported him, Colin said: “I wanted to raise a couple of grand and I think the funds have just come in through people knowing what I do.

“So I am delighted and want to thank all of the lovely people who have made it possible.”

And on Twitter,Colin added “You’ve helped change lives. Truly love you lot.”

Breast Cancer Now is a charity Colin has supported since the beginning of his fundraising journey, around four years ago.

To sponsor Colin, visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Bigpinkdressfundraising