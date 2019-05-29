Big Pink Dress fundraiser’s collection of amazing frocks set to go on display at Durham City Run Festival

Fans of charity champion The Big Pink Dress will be able to see his stunning frocks up close when they go on display as part of a special exhibition.

Colin Burgin-Plews has raised thousands of pounds for charity by wearing his iconic dresses, which he makes himself and wears to various events across the country.

In more than four years of fundraising, the South Shields dad has ran an incredible 29 marathons, half-marathons, and 10k races, whilst wearing the incredible frocks.

And now a selection of his best dresses will go on show at Prince Bishops Shopping Centre in Durham as part of the Durham City Run Festival this July.

The Big Pink Dress Exhibition will feature the likes of Colin’s Great North Run and London Marathon dresses, which will be dotted around the shopping centre for people to see. The exhibition hopes to raise more than £1,000 for the Treetops children’s unit at the University Hospital North Durham through donations from visitors.

The ward, with a team of paediatric doctors, nurses and healthcare assistants, provides assessment and treatment for children from birth to 16 years old. The Durham City Run Festival will run from Thursday, July 25, to Saturday, July 27.

The festival will include entertainment, tech-talks, themed-runs, celebrity appearances, exhibitions and running opportunities. Colin himself will also be making an appearance at this year’s Durham City Run as a fundraising ambassador for Prince Bishops Shopping Centre.

He said: “All of my main dresses will be going on display at Prince Bishops Shopping Centre, in conjunction with the Durham Run Festival.

“The exhibition will include the ones I have worn for the Great North Run, London Marathon and Pride. “I was over the moon when I was asked if they could be put on show, it’s a really cool idea and it’s great that they could raise some money for charity.”

As part of the event secondary schools from across the North East have a chance to design Colin’s dress for this year’s Durham City Run 2019.

The winning design will be hand-made and then worn by Colin on race day.

Those taking part are asked to think Durham, fun, fashion and fundraising when creating their design. Designs must be submitted by Thursday, June 13.

To enter the competition, visit: https://bit.ly/2YYCNBj.

To donate to the Treetops children’s unit, visit the Virgin Money Giving Page: https://bit.ly/2YU4VFo.