Biographer to give talk in South Shields about famous North East writer

The writer of a biography on one of Tyneside’s greatest writers will give a talk in South Shields next week.

Patricia Riley is the author of the only biography written about Githa Sowerby, who was from Gateshead.

Githa’s play, Rutherford and Son, was written in 1912 and depicts the life and times of the glass-making Sowerby dynasty.

It tells the story of the position of women both in the home and the outside world before the First World War.

When the work was first produced under the name of KG Sowerby it received great acclaim.

However, when critics discovered the writer was a woman, their views changed and her work was largely disregarded for almost 100 years.

However, her work is now being recognised with the National Theatre soon to perform her play.

Patricia’s biography, Looking for Githa, is based on research and the growing recognition of the playwright as one of South Tyneside’s greatest writers.

Patricia will give her talk at The Word, National Centre for the Written Word, to members of South Shields' Heritage Club on Wednesday, June 12, at 2pm.

Tickets are priced at £1.50 and can be bought from The Word, which is in Market Place, or by calling 0191 427 1818.