The Rt Revd Sarah Clark blessed the Tunnels with holy water and celebrated their role in historically and symbolically linking communities, in a ceremony which took place on Thursday, October 17.

The crossing, which connects Jarrow and Howdon across the River Tyne, reopened to the public in August.

It had closed in May 2013 for ‘minor repairs’ which turned into a £16.2 million project following a series of setbacks, including the discovery of asbestos.

The Right Reverend Sarah Clark and Councillor Gladys Hobson the deputy Mayor of South Tyneside along with invited guests and staff who worked on the refurbishment of the Tyne Pedestrian and Cyclist Tunnels. Picture by FRANK REID

The Rt Revd praised workers who were involved in the six-year long refurbishment project for their ‘courage’ and ‘tenacity’ and said the tunnels were a testament to their labour and skills.

The ceremony was performed at the midpoint of the Tunnels next to the Northumberland and County Durham tiles.

“The tunnels connect communities and enable lives across the Tyne,” said Rt Revd Clark at the blessing.

“We are here to celebrate their reopening and in doing so we should also pray for those who had the original vision to build the tunnels, for those whose skills and labour brought them into being and for those who use them for work, for leisure and for bringing family together now and for generations to come.

The Right Reverend Sarah Clark and Councillor Gladys Hobson the deputy Mayor of South Tyneside along Stuart Turnbull (Newcastle City Council and Alastair Swann ( N E Combines Authority) after the blessing of the Tyne Pedestrian and Cyclist Tunnels. Picture by FRANK REID

“We pray for the flourishing of the North East through employment and work which the tunnels enable.”

The Tunnels, which first opened in 1951 were used by 20,000 Tynesiders a day at their peak.

In 2000 they were designated a Grade II-listing because of their unique features which included the longest wooden tread escalators in the world.

Rt Revd Clark was welcomed by Cllr Gladys Hobson, vice chair of the Joint Transport Committee of the North of Tyne and North East Combined Authorities, and Deputy Mayor of South Tyneside.

The Right Reverend Sarah Clark blesses the refurbished Tyne pedestrian and cyclist Tunnels. cycle and walkway, with a helping hand from Councillor Gladys Hobson the deputy Mayor of South Tyneside. Picture by FRANK REID

Coun Hobson said: “It was a great honour to welcome Bishop Sarah to the tunnels to help us celebrate their reopening. The refurbishment was a tremendously complex and challenging project, and it was a great opportunity to acknowledge the labour and skills of those who worked on it.”

The Tyne Pedestrian and cyclist tunnel. Picture by FRANK REID

