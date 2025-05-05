BMX star and Olympic medallist Kieran Reilly reveals horror break during attempted trick
Kieran, 23, originally from Gateshead, posted a photograph on Instagram showing himself lying in a hospital bed with his right foot heavily bandaged.
He said: “At the featured event a couple of weeks ago I actually broke my foot in the final trick of the event.
“Yesterday I underwent surgery to get a screw in my navicular and now the recovery really starts.
“It’s already killing me being off of my bike, but I’m doing everything I can outside of riding to make the comeback as smooth as possible.
“The highs wouldn’t feel as good without the lows, right?”
Kieran, who honed his BMX skills at the Leam Lane skatepark in Gateshead, went on to thank people for their support.
He added: “Thanks to everyone for their continued support, and in particular British Cycling UK and Red Bull UK for getting me in so quickly with the best doctors for the job.”
Kieran won the gold medal at the 2023 European Games with victory in the men's BMX freestyle park in Krzeszowice. In August 2023 he won gold at the UCI Urban Cycling World Championships – Men's freestyle BMX in Glasgow.
