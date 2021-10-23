Body found on Hendon beach believed to be that of woman reported to have been swept out to sea
Northumbria Police have confirmed a body has been found on Hendon Beach which is believed to be that of a woman who was reported to have been swept out to sea on Thursday (October 21).
Police were called to Hendon Beach earlier this week after receiving a report of concern for the welfare of a woman who had been seen in the sea.
It sparked a mass search and rescue operation including lifeboat teams from Sunderland, Tynemouth and Hartlepool along with the rescue 912 helicopter from Humberside.
However, this afternoon, Saturday, October 23, Northumbria Police confirmed a body had been found.
A spokeswoman said: “Shortly before 7.10pm on Thursday, we received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman on Hendon Beach, following reports she had been swept out to sea.
“A search was launched alongside the Coastguard and other partners to locate the woman but sadly a body has now been discovered on Hendon Beach.
“Formal identification is yet to take place but officers do believe the body is that of the woman involved.
“The woman’s family have been notified and are being supported by officers at this sad time.”