#Hairgoals, in Langholm Road, East Boldon, will be opening for an extra day on Sunday, March 20, with all proceeds raised going towards the Red Cross Ukraine appeal.

The salon will be offering haircuts and blow drys, with five members of staff giving up their days off to help out.

#Hairgoals owner Tina Rea is keen to support Ukrainian people struggling in the crisis after seeing the distressing scenes.

#Hairgoals salon owner Tina Rea and her staff are to donate all money raised through haircuts to Ukraine refugees on Sunday 20th March

She said: “On Sunday, March 20, we are opening our doors and doing cut and blow drys to whoever wants to take part in raising money at this awful time. All money raised will be donated to a charity to help in Ukraine.

“I’ve been watching what’s happening all over the news and felt like there must be something I can do to help out. We’re hoping to get as many people in as possible.”

#Hairgoals launched in East Boldon three years ago, specialising in colour and has staff with over 30 years of experience combined.

Since Russia launched the invasion over two weeks ago, about two million people are believed to have fled their homes and risk becoming cut off as essential services are impacted by fighting.

Since the invasion, Ukraine has seen an outpouring of support from around the world as communities have launched efforts to support those in need, with several collection points set up for donations in the North East.

The UK government has promised a “light touch” approach to granting visas for those fleeing the war, but a no-fly zone over Ukraine continues to be ruled out for fear it could prompt direct conflict with Russia.

#Hairgoals will open to support Ukraine on Sunday, March 20, from 10am-3pm.

