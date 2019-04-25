Bondi lifeguard to help teach vital safety skills alongside South Shields volunteers

A lifeguard who has become famous for keeping sunseekers and swimmers safe on TV show Bondi Rescue will be working alongside volunteers to teach essential skills.

Trent Maxwell, better known as Lifeguard Maxi from the Network 10 television series shown on CBS Reality, is wokring alongside Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) and partners as they host their annual water safety event on Newcastle Quayside on Sunday, May 5.

The event will take place between 11am and 3pm, close to the Millennium Bridge.

It will follow on from a session the day before, Saturday, May 4, when he will work with South Shields Volunteer Lifeguard Club (SSVLG) as they leading a rookie lifeguard camp for kids aged from six to 16.

The camp will take place from 1pm to 4pm on Sandhaven Beach, South Shields.

Lifeguard Maxi will help pass on lifesaving skills to children in South Shields.

Firefighters from both Tyne and Wear and County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Services will demonstrate rescues from the River Tyne – using live casualties including Maxi and TWFRS area manager for community safety Lynsey McVay.

Area manager McVay said: “Around 50% of the people who drowned in 2017 did not intend to go in the water, they were just walking or running nearby.

This shows the importance of understanding the risks, knowing what to do if you fall in and how to help if you see someone in trouble in the water.

Our Swiftwater Rescue Team is made up of highly trained specialists and this event is a great opportunity to watch them in action, but we want to see a reduction in the number of incidents that they attend.”

Maxi became the youngest professional lifeguard to patrol the world famous Bondi Beach at age 16, before training as a firefighter with New South Wales Fire and Rescue.

As an ambassador for the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS), he’s bringing his ‘Live Learn Survive’ safety workshops to UK schools and clubs.

He said: “The River Tyne may be a little colder than I’m used to, but if our rescue demonstrations make anyone think twice around open water then it’s worth it.

"Being aware of the risks is so important – especially for young people.”

TWFRS will be sharing plenty of water safety advice and showcasing the work of the Swiftwater Rescue Team on their social media channels throughout #BeWaterAware week, which will run from Monday to Sunday, May 5.

TWFRS is supporting #BeWaterAware week as part of the National Fire Chiefs Council’s national drowning prevention and water safety campaign.

More information is available at: https://www.nationalfirechiefs.org.uk/Water-aware-week-2019

The event will be supported by:

*South Shields Volunteer Lifeguard Club (SSVLG)

*RLSS Durham and Northumberland

*NE1 Newcastle City Marina

*Environment Agency

*Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade

*County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service

*Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service

For more information on Lifeguard Maxi and Live Learn Survive, visit: https://www.lifeguardmaxi.com.au/