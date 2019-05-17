Boy, 2, rescued by firefighters after getting potty stuck on his head at Aldi in South Shields

A two-year-old boy had to be cut free by firefighters yesterday after he got a potty stuck on his head at a supermarket.

One crew from South Shields Community Fire Station were called to the Aldi Supermarket, in Chichester Road, where the youngster had a potty stuck on his head.

A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire Service said: "Firefighters used a hacksaw and it only took two minutes to safely remove it from his head.

"The little boy wasn't injured."

After the youngster was rescued, the brigade tweeted: "A fire crew from South Shields has safely removed a potty which was stuck on a child's head #pottytraining."