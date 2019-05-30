Boy, six, airlifted to hospital after incident on ride at Lightwater Valley Theme Park

A six-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after an incident on a ride at Lightwater Valley Theme Park.

Emergency services were called to the park, near Ripon, around 11.30am today and the boy was flown by air ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary.

His condition is not believed to be life threatening.

Lightwater Valley said in a statement: "We can confirm that following an incident on one of our rides this morning, a child is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

"Emergency services have confirmed the child was conscious when they arrived at the scene and his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

"The ride remains closed at the current time but the rest of the park is still open.

"We will issue an update as soon as we have any more information."

Witnesses on social media said the boy plunged from the Twister ride at the theme park, with one saying they heard loud screams before seeing a child on the ground.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called to reports of a medical incident involving a child at Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon at 11.30am today.

"The child, a six-year-old boy, who was conscious when officers arrived at the scene, has been taken to hospital.

"His condition is not believed to be life threatening.

"The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been notified. Officers remain at the scene."

A spokeswoman for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance said: "I can confirm that we attended and transported a child to Leeds General Infirmary."

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed they attended the incident.