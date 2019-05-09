Build-A-Bear gift for Jarrow couple’s new girl who was born on same day as Royal baby

A Jarrow couple have received a special gift to mark their daughter’s birth.

All babies born at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary on Monday – the same day as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor – were given a teddy wearing a commemorative T-shirt.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Berkshire. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday May 8, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Baby. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Little Hallie Young, who arrived at 3.35pm, weighing 6lbs7ozs, to parents Tonii and Louise Young, was one of the lucky tots.

Tonii said: “I am a regular visitor to the RVI as a patient, and I am so well looked after here my wife and I wouldn’t have chosen anywhere else for our baby to be born.”

Build-A-Bear delivered 1,000 bears to Royal hospitals, chosen for their highly-commended maternity facilities, across the country.

Each cuddly bear came with special birth certificate marking their noble nature and their ‘birth’ alongside their new owners.

The remaining toys will be given to infants being cared for in the neonatal unit and those born at the hospital in the coming days.

Roger Parry, senior managing director for Build-A-Bear Workshop in Europe, said: “We love birthdays at Build-A-Bear, and we know the anticipation of a royal baby causes a wave of excitement worldwide.

“We wanted to share the excitement with parents of new babies all over the UK by giving them special bear hugs to commemorate such a special day.”

Elaine Blair, associate director of midwifery at Newcastle Hospitals, said: “Every new-born baby is, of course, special, but everyone has been talking about the new royal baby.

“This is a lovely gesture by Build-A-Bear and I’m sure the teddy bears are something that these little ones will treasure for a lifetime.”

Yesterday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex proudly showed off their baby son to the world for the first time, describing him as having the “sweetest temperament”.

Meghan and Harry could not hide their delight as they posed for pictures with the tiny infant in the majestic St George’s Hall in Windsor Castle, just two days after he was born.

The duchess declared: “It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy.”

As her husband held their son, Meghan added: “He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm.”

As they both laughed, Harry said: “I don’t know who he gets that from.”

Meghan added: “He’s just been the dream so it’s been a special couple of days.”

The Royal baby, who weighed in at 7lb 3oz, was born at 5.26am on Monday.

He is seventh in line to the throne and the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s eighth great-grandchild and the Prince of Wales’s fourth grandchild.