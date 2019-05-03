Businessman helps ring in changes to South Shields town centre

A businessman is ringing in the changes after acquiring a town centre mobile phone store.

Kevin Frampton, who previously managed the Vodafone store in King Street, South Shields, is now owner of the franchise after signing a lease for up to six years.

The purchase secures five jobs as its new owner pledges to continue offering a high quality of service to the community.

Kevin, who is from the town, was assisted by North East law firm PG Legal in acquiring the business and new lease for the property.

He said: “This store has great potential and an already established and loyal client base. I am passionate about providing for the local community and retaining jobs within our town.

“Our clients often really benefit from coming into store and receiving a face-to-face, first class service and we know that local people still like to shop local. We always receive excellent feedback and our priority always that our customers leave the store with the best deals and service, and a smile on their face.

“I am really impressed with how business is going, and I am looking forward to supporting the people of South Shields with job and sponsorship opportunities. Now everything is up and running I hope to give back to the community by sponsoring a sports club or local charity.”

Phil Dean, director at PG Legal said: ““Kevin is a fantastic businessman and has pledged to maintain a fantastic and established brand within South Shields town centre. Agreements like this futureproof the local high street and encourage other vendors to occupy surrounding units. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Kevin and are happy to play a small part in his success.”

Kevin is set to expand the business and will look to acquire another franchise in Washington within the next few weeks, securing a further eight jobs.

This is the latest in a string of good news announcements for the town centre, which had been struggling in recent years.

Just last week the Gazette revealed the former Burton shop in King Street, South Shields, which closed in January, has been auctioned off.

A mystery buyer has bought the plot for £350,000, with auction company bosses staying tight-lipped over plans for the site, but they confirmed it is a well-known, national retail-linked business.

Confirmation on the sale came just a day after Debenhams’ South Shields store, in Waterloo Place, escaped closure among a national store cull.