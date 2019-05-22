Can you help track down who dumped huge amount of waste in back lane?

The hunt is on to find vandals who ditched heaps of household waste in a back lane.

South Tyneside Council and South Tyneside Homes has issued an appeal to people in the hope they can lead them to whoever is responsible for the flytipping incident.

A sofa and a significant amount of household rubbish was dumped at the back of John Williamson Street and South Frederick Street in South Shields at around 8pm on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the council, said: “It is simply appalling that a tiny minority of people think they can dump their rubbish in this way.

“They clearly have no consideration for the local community affected by this reckless behaviour or for the vast majority of law-abiding taxpayers who will ultimately have to bear the cost of removing the waste.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious to report it to the council.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to Report It! by going online at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/reportit or call (0191) 427 7000.

It has said all information will remain confidential.

The authority added that people can safely dispose of waste at the Recycling Village which is open from 8am to 6pm over the summer.

The council also offers a bulky waste collection service for a small fee.

For further information about the many ways waste can be safely responsibly disposed of in South Tyneside visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/wasteandrecycling or call the council's Customer Contact Centre on (0191) 427 7000.