Care home residents embrace flower power with activities celebrating International Flower Day

People living at Bedewell Grange in Hebburn celebrated International Flower Day with a day of floral-based activities.

Residents picked their own flowers, making some beautiful hand-tied bouquets and arrangements as part of the care home’s ‘life enrichment’ programme.

International Flower Day was founded to promote the psychological boost flowers can give to people, from growing and nurturing plants and flowers, to gifting flowers to show love and appreciation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedewell Grange residents

Care home staff were impressed with the residents collective knowledge about flowers gained from years of gardening experience.

Rebecca Travis, General Manager at Bedewell Grange said: “Our garden is a much loved space, residents really enjoy looking after the plants and flowers and watching them grow and change through the seasons. We don’t have many flowers at the moment so our residents very much enjoying the escapism of virtually visiting some of the most famous gardens in the world.”

International Flower Day is celebrated on January 19 each year and is an initiative to help spread the notions of respect, appreciation, acceptance and gratitude, while we connect with the people in our everyday lives.

It is a day to pause and reflect on the connections we have with family, friends and strangers alike, and to take a moment to be appreciative of the smaller “everyday” things we have.

Bedewell Grange resident

The Bedewell Grange varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Bedwell Grange is a residential care home run by Barchester Healthcare and provides residential care, dementia care and respite stays for over 50 residents.

The care home is one of over 200 owned by Barchester Healthcare that offers high quality care to its local communities and regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.

Bedewell Grange Care home is located on Campbell Park Road in Hebburn and to find out more about the home, visit their website via www.barchester.com/home/bedewell-grange-care-home

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.