Carry on knitting - council cash helps South Tyneside Women's Institute group get crafty

Cleadon Women’s Institute received £185 from East Shields and Whitburn Community Area Forum (CAF) and £266 from West Shields, Cleadon and East Boldon CAF to buy wool to knit and crochet items for vulnerable groups in the borough.

The Women’s Institute (WI) make blankets and shawls for care homes as well as “twiddle muffs” – a crocheted or knitted band with items attached which provide stimulation - for dementia patients. The women have also been busy knitting a range of garments such as baby clothes, hats, scarves and gloves for other local groups which support vulnerable residents.

The CAF funding was particularly welcome during the Covid lockdown period when fundraising became more difficult and has allowed the women to maintain their creative activities and continue supporting those in need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Councillors with members of the WI

President of the WI, Maureen Ling, said: “The money from the CAF makes all the difference, particularly so throughout the last couple of years. Our ladies are galvanised by these local causes and have been unable to raise the finances to buy good quality wool, especially with the cost of living going up. This funding allows them to carry out their community-spirited work while they enjoy some social time.

“People are always so grateful for the items we make so, although it may seem like quite a small amount of money, it goes a long way for the community and reaches a wide audience.”

Councillor Alex Donaldson, Chair of East Shields and Whitburn CAF, said: “We were delighted to be able to help this group. The ladies do sterling work which is very much valued by the community and helps us meet one of the Council’s priorities of supporting our older and more vulnerable communities.”

Councillor Joe Amar, Chair of West Shields, Cleadon and East Boldon CAF, added: “One of the roles of the CAFs is to promote and champion our local communities. I’d encourage local people to come along to our meetings to find out more about what we do and how we can potentially help other groups.”

Visit South Tyneside Council’s website for more information on when CAF meetings are held.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.