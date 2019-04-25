Cast lined up for play about South Shields FC’s FA Vase victory

Four north east actors have been cast as South Shields FC fans in a new play based on the club’s historic FA Vase victory.

Everywhere We Go, written by Dale Meeks and Iain Cunningham, comes to The Customs House in May and tells the story of South Shields FC’s road to Wembley through the eyes of fans - played by Wayne Miller, Craig Richardson, Luke Maddison and Jill Dellow.

Thousands of fans travelled to London to see the Mariners lift the FA Vase with a 4-0 victory over Cleethorpes Town in 2017.

Dale said: “It is not just for football fans. It is a celebration of the town as a whole.

“When you look at the amount of people who turned up at Wembley compared to the number of people who go to the games every week, a huge proportion of people just went because South Shields got to Wembley.

Wayne has worked as a professional in theatre, TV and film for 15 years and is best known at The Customs House for his panto roles, including 10 years as Elfluent in Santa’s Naughty Elf, which he also writes and directs.

He said: “Bringing to life this amazing story of our South Shields FC, is an honour”

Luke said: “I am very passionate about football and I am very excited to be part of this show.”

Jill played Aunt Bella in My Uncle Freddie at The Customs House last year.

Craig has appeared in panto at The Customs House and played Jacks, alongside Wayne Miller’s Jerry, in The Big Time at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last summer.

He said: “I am delighted to be back at The Customs House performing in a play about something that’s close to my heart.”

Everywhere We Go runs from Wednesday, May 22, to Saturday, May 25, with performances at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced from £14, are available from the box office.