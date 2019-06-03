Cat rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in a window in Hebburn

Pictures show a 'fearless feline' being rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in an upstairs window in Hebburn.
Earlier today, a fire and rescue crew was called to Windermere Crescent where a cat had got stuck in an upstairs window.
A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service posted on its Facebook page: "Earlier today, Gateshead firefighters rescued a fearless feline who mistook an upstairs window for a cat flap in Hebburn.
"Thankfully the cat is purr-fectly fine."
The feline wasn't injured and was returned to their owner.