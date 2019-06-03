Cat rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in a window in Hebburn

The cat found itself stuck in the window.
Pictures show a 'fearless feline' being rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in an upstairs window in Hebburn.

Earlier today, a fire and rescue crew was called to Windermere Crescent where a cat had got stuck in an upstairs window.

The crew were called to Windermere Crescent at 11.15am today

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service posted on its Facebook page: "Earlier today, Gateshead firefighters rescued a fearless feline who mistook an upstairs window for a cat flap in Hebburn.

"Thankfully the cat is purr-fectly fine."

The feline wasn't injured and was returned to their owner.

Firefighters with the rescued feline. Pictures by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

The cat was in need of rescuing

